ABC, ‘Black-ish’ Lead NAACP Image Awards Nominations

ABC, led by its comedy series Black-ish, drew the most NAACP Image Awards nominations in the television category, the civil rights organization announced Tuesday.

ABC drew 23 nominations for NAACP Awards—which celebrates the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film, said the organization. ABC’s Black-ish led all television shows with 12 nominations.

For cable, HBO, on the strength of its freshman series Insecure, garnered the most nominations with 14, followed by FX’s nine. Starz, OWN, WGN America, Disney Jr., TV One, BET, MSNBC, History and CNN all earned multiple award nominations.

The winners of the 48th annual NAACP Image Awards will be revealed Feb. 11 during a live ceremony aired on TV One.

