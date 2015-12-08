ABC, BET Lead Nominees for NAACP Image Awards

ABC and BET nabbed the most nominations among TV networks for the 47th NAACP Image Awards with 28 and 13 nominations, respectively. Fox was close behind with 12 nominations.

Black-ish landed nominations in each key comedy category, including Outstanding Comedy, Outstanding Actor/Actress in a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Supporting Actor/Actress in a Comedy Series. Being Mary Jane and The Book of Negroes led the way for BET.

The ceremony will air live on TV One on Feb. 5 at 9 p.m. as a two-hour special, including a red carpet pre-show.

Below is a partial list of nominees. For a full list of nominees, click here.

Outstanding Comedy Series

• "black-ish" (ABC)

• "House of Lies" (Showtime)

• "Key & Peele" (Comedy Central)

• "Orange is the New Black" (Netflix)

• "Survivor's Remorse" (Starz)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

• Andre Braugher - "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (FOX)

• Anthony Anderson - "black-ish" (ABC)

• Don Cheadle - "House of Lies" (Showtime)

• Dwayne Johnson - "Ballers" (HBO)

• RonReaco Lee - "Survivor's Remorse" (Starz)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

• Gina Rodriguez - "Jane The Virgin" (The CW)

• Loretta Devine - "The Carmichael Show" (NBC)

• Tracee Ellis Ross - "black-ish" (ABC)

• Uzo Aduba - "Orange is the New Black" (Netflix)

• Wendy Raquel Robinson - "The Game" (BET)

Outstanding Drama Series

• "Being Mary Jane" (BET)

• "Empire" (FOX)

• "How to Get Away with Murder" (ABC)

• "Power" (Starz)

• "Scandal" (ABC)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

• LL Cool J - "NCIS: Los Angeles" (CBS)

• Morris Chestnut - "Rosewood" (FOX)

• Omari Hardwick - "Power" (Starz)

• Terrence Howard - "Empire" (FOX)

• Wesley Snipes - "The Player" (NBC)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

• Gabrielle Union - "Being Mary Jane" (BET)

• Kerry Washington - "Scandal" (ABC)

• Nicole Beharie - "Sleepy Hollow" (FOX)

• Taraji P. Henson - "Empire" (FOX)

• Viola Davis - "How to Get Away With Murder" (ABC)