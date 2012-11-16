ABC Axes 'Last Resort,' '666 Park'

Hours after CBS pulled Partners from its schedule, ABC has also opted not to give back orders to two of its freshmen series, Last Resort and 666 Park Avenue.

Both series had modest premieres in September and struggled to build a large following, with each averaging a 1.6 rating with adults 18-49.

Last Resort, from creator Shawn Ryan and Sony Pictures Television, failed to self-start on Thursdays at 8 p.m., which has proven a tough timeslot for ABC, claiming both Charlie's Angels and My Generation in the last two seasons.

Warner Bros. TV's 666 Park Avenue, which had the tough task of airing against NFL football on Sunday nights, tied its series-low 1.3 rating in its most recent episode.

Both series will air the remaining episodes of their initial 13-episode order.

ABC earlier this week picked up remaining freshman drama Nashville for a full season.