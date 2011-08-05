ABC Apologizes for 'GMA' Wardrobe Mishap

ABC apologized for a wardrobe mishap on Good Morning America Friday during which singer Nicki Minaj's low-cut top briefly showed more than was planned. She was performing at a GMA concert series in Central Park.

"Although we had a five-second delay in place for the Nicki Minaj concert on GMA, the live East Coast feed of the concert regrettably included certain fleeting images of the performer that were taken out of later feeds of the broadcast in other time zones," said ABC in a statement. "We are sorry that this occurred."

Asked why the shot made it to air given that delay, an ABC spokesman called it a "human error."

While the image of a singer showing more decoletage than broadcast standards allow evokes the Super Bowl halftime display that prompted FCC indecency fines and congressional humbrage, the wardrobe mishap on ABC is unlikely to draw similar attention from the FCC. The commission has not proposed any enforcement actions against broadcasters in a couple years since its enforcement regime has been in legal limbo, although the last time involved ABC and nudity (actress Charlotte Ross on NYPD Blue). A lower court threw out that decision, which involved scripted rather than fleeting nudity, but the government appealed and the Supreme Court has agreed to hear the appeal of that and the Fox profanity decision, which was also overturned.