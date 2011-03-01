ABC Announces New ‘Dancing With the Stars' Contestants

ABC officially announced the cast for the upcoming twelfth season of Dancing With the Stars.

Participants include legendary boxer Sugar Ray Leonard, Disney star Chelsea Kane, rapper Romeo, Karate Kid star Ralph Macchio, supermodel Petra Nemcova, E! reality star Kendra Wilkenson, Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Hines Ward, radio personality "Psycho Mike" Catherwood, talk show host Wendy Williams, WWE wrestler Chris Jericho and actress Kirstie Alley

The announcement was made during the network's broadcast of The Bachelor.

The two-hour premiere airs Mar. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.