ABC Announces Midseason Premiere Dates

ABC on Tuesday announced premiere dates for its new

midseason series, including dramas Red Widow, Zero Hour and

comedy How to Live With Your Parents.

Zero Hour will be the first new series to premiere,

making its debut Feb. 14 at 8 p.m., taking the time slot of the canceled Last

Resort. Zero Hour stars Anthony Edwards as a man who is

investigating his wife's disappearance. ABC's other new drama, Red Widow,

will have a two-hour premiere on March 3 from 9-11 p.m., before taking over 666

Park's 10 p.m. time slot. The series is from Twilight writer Melissa

Rosenberg and stars Radha Mitchell as a woman who enters the world of organized

crime. Body of Proof returns Feb. 5 at 10 p.m.

Comedy How to Live With Your Parents (for the Rest of

Your Life), which stars Sarah Chalke as a recently divorced mom who moves

back in with her parents (Elizabeth Perkins and Brad Garrett), will premiere April

3 at 9:30 p.m., moving sophomore laugher Suburgatory back to its old

8:30 p.m. time period (The Neighbors will have ended its season by

then). Following Suburgatory's season finale, the family comedy Family

Tools will premiere in that slot on May 1.

Reality series The Taste will premiere with a

two-hour episode on Jan. 22 from 8-10 p.m., before moving to its regular 8-9

p.m. slot the next week. Celebrity Diving will bow March 19 at 8 p.m.

Also, the 16th season of Dancing With the Stars will debut March 18 at 8

p.m., with the first results show slated for March 26 at 9 p.m.