ABC Announces Fall Premiere Dates
Like CBS, ABC will premiere the majority of its fall schedule during the official premiere week in late September, according to its schedule released Thursday.
New comedy The Neighbors will be the net's first freshman series to bow, premiering out of Modern Family's fourth-season debut Sept. 26 at 9:30 p.m. Neighbors will move to its regular time slot at 8:30 p.m. the following week on Oct. 3. Heavily-anticipated drama Last Resort premieres Sept. 27, followed by 666 Park Avenue on Sept. 30. Country-music drama Nashville premieres two weeks later on Oct. 10.
ABC's fall season will kick off with Shark Tank on Friday, Sept. 14.
Full premiere schedule below:
Friday, September 14
8-9 p.m. Shark Tank
9-10 p.m. What Would You Do?
10-11 p.m. 20/20
Monday, September 24
8-10 p.m. Dancing With the Stars: All-Stars
10-11 p.m. Castle
Tuesday, September 25
8-10 p.m. Dancing With the Stars the Results Show
10-11 p.m. Private Practice
Wednesday, September 26
8-9 p.m. The Middle (special one-hour premiere)
9-9:30 p.m. Modern Family
9:30-10 p.m. The Neighbors
Thursday, September 27
8-9 p.m. Last Resort
9-10 p.m. Grey's Anatomy
10-11 p.m. Scandal
Sunday, September 30
8-9 p.m. Once Upon a Time
9-10 p.m. Revenge (new time period)
10-11 p.m. 666 Park Avenue
Wednesday, October 3
8:30-9 p.m. The Neighbors (regular time period premiere)
Sunday, October 7
7-8 p.m. America's Funniest Home Videos
Wednesday, October 10
10-11 p.m. Nashville
Wednesday, October 17
9:30-10 p.m. Suburgatory
Tuesday, October 23
9-9:30 p.m. Happy Endings
9:30-10 p.m. Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23
Friday, November 2
8-8:30 p.m. Last Man Standing
8:30-9 p.m. Malibu Country
9-10 p.m. Shark Tank (new time period premiere)
