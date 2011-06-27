ABC Announces Fall Premiere Dates

ABC on Monday announced the premiere dates for its fall lineup, which begins Friday, Sept. 16, with 20/20.

The fall premiere of Dancing With the Stars launches the network's first full week of premieres on Monday, Sept. 19, at 8 p.m., followed by Castle. Body of Proof returns for its first full season the next night. On Wednesday, following one-hour premieres of The Middle and Modern Family, the new drama Revenge takes the 10 p.m. slot. The network's Charlie's Angels reboot makes its first impression on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m.

The 60s-era airline drama Pan Am bows on Sunday, Sept. 25, after the season premiere of Desperate Housewives. The new comedy Suburgatory joins the Wednesday lineup on Sept. 28, sandwiched between The Middle and Modern Family.

Tim Allen will officially return to the airwaves on Tuesday, Oct. 11, with a special one-hour premiere of Last Man Standing. Man Up! joins Standing the following week (Oct. 18) at 8:30 p.m. Extreme Makeover: Home Edition moves to its new time slot on Friday, Oct. 21, at 8 p.m. ABC's fairy tale-laden drama Once Upon a Time, finishes out the network's premiere schedule on Oct. 23, at 8 p.m.

Full premiere schedule below:

Friday, Sept. 16

10:00 p.m. 20/20

Monday, Sept. 19

8:00-10:00 p.m.: Dancing with the Stars

10:00-11:00 p.m. Castle

Tuesday, Sept. 20

10:00-11:00 p.m.: Body of Proof

Wednesday, Sept. 21

8:00-9:00 p.m.: The Middle (special one-hour premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m.: Modern Family (special one-hour premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m.: Revenge

Thursday, Sept. 22

8:00-9:00 p.m.: Charlie's Angels

9:00-11:00 p.m.: Grey's Anatomy (special two-hour premiere)

Sunday, Sept. 25

7:00-9:00 p.m.: Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (special two-hour premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m.: Desperate Housewives

10:00-11:00 p.m.: Pan Am

Wednesday, Sept. 28

8:30-9:00 p.m.: Suburgatory

9:30-10:00 p.m.: Happy Endings

Thursday, Sept. 29

10:00-11:00 p.m.: Private Practice

Sunday, Oct. 2

7:00-8:00 p.m.: America's Funniest Home Videos

Tuesday, Oct. 11

8:00- 9:00 p.m.: Last Man Standing (special one-hour premiere)

Tuesday, Oct. 18

8:30-9:00 p.m.: Man Up!

Friday, Oct. 21

8:00-10:00 p.m.: Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (time-period premiere)

Sunday, Oct. 23

8:00-9:00 p.m.: Once Upon a Time