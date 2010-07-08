ABC Announces Fall Premiere Dates

ABC has set its fall premiere dates for the week of Sept. 20. Last

year, the network sprinkled several series premieres after broadcast

premiere week, which traditionally falls on the third week of

September. This year, ABC will bow virtually all of its fall entries

the week of Sept. 20. The exceptions are No Ordinary Family, which will premier Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. and Body of Proof and Secret Millionaire, which have yet to get premiere dates.Also, Saturday Night Football premieres Saturday, September 4 at 8 p.m.



Following is a run-down of ABC's premiere schedule.

Monday, September 20

8:00-10:00 p.m. Dancing with the Stars

10:00-11:00 p.m. Castle

Tuesday, September 21

8:00-10:00 p.m. Dancing with the Stars (special performance show night and time)

10:00-11:00 p.m. Detroit 1-8-7

Wednesday, September 22

8:00-8:30 p.m. The Middle

8:30-9:00 p.m. Better With You (formerly titled Better Together)

9:00-9:30 p.m. Modern Family

9:30-10:00 p.m. Cougar Town

10:00-11:00 p.m. The Whole Truth

Thursday, September 23

8:00-9:00 p.m. My Generation

9:00-10:00 p.m. Grey's Anatomy

10:00-11:00 p.m. Private Practice

Friday, September 24

10:00 p.m. 20/20

Sunday, September 26

7:00-8:00 p.m. America's Funniest Home Videos

8:00-9:00 p.m. Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

9:00-10:00 p.m. Desperate Housewives

10:00-11:00 p.m. Brothers & Sisters

Tuesday, September 28

8:00-9:00 p.m. No Ordinary Family

9:00-10:00 p.m. Dancing with the Stars The Results Show