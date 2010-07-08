ABC Announces Fall Premiere Dates
ABC has set its fall premiere dates for the week of Sept. 20. Last
year, the network sprinkled several series premieres after broadcast
premiere week, which traditionally falls on the third week of
September. This year, ABC will bow virtually all of its fall entries
the week of Sept. 20. The exceptions are No Ordinary Family, which will premier Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. and Body of Proof and Secret Millionaire, which have yet to get premiere dates.Also, Saturday Night Football premieres Saturday, September 4 at 8 p.m.
Following is a run-down of ABC's premiere schedule.
Monday, September 20
8:00-10:00 p.m. Dancing with the Stars
10:00-11:00 p.m. Castle
Tuesday, September 21
8:00-10:00 p.m. Dancing with the Stars (special performance show night and time)
10:00-11:00 p.m. Detroit 1-8-7
Wednesday, September 22
8:00-8:30 p.m. The Middle
8:30-9:00 p.m. Better With You (formerly titled Better Together)
9:00-9:30 p.m. Modern Family
9:30-10:00 p.m. Cougar Town
10:00-11:00 p.m. The Whole Truth
Thursday, September 23
8:00-9:00 p.m. My Generation
9:00-10:00 p.m. Grey's Anatomy
10:00-11:00 p.m. Private Practice
Friday, September 24
10:00 p.m. 20/20
Sunday, September 26
7:00-8:00 p.m. America's Funniest Home Videos
8:00-9:00 p.m. Extreme Makeover: Home Edition
9:00-10:00 p.m. Desperate Housewives
10:00-11:00 p.m. Brothers & Sisters
Tuesday, September 28
8:00-9:00 p.m. No Ordinary Family
9:00-10:00 p.m. Dancing with the Stars The Results Show
