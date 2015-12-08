ABC to Air ‘Dirty Dancing’ Production

ABC has committed to a three-hour production of Dirty Dancing, an adaptation of the 1987 hit film featuring “filmed song and dance performances,” according to the principals. Lionsgate TV will produce in association with Allison Shearmur Productions.

Abigail Breslin will star as Baby, the innocent young woman who vacations with her family to the Catskills and falls in love. Jennifer Grey played Baby in the movie, starring alongside Patrick Swayze.

The special will be executive produced by Allison Shearmur (The Hunger Games) and Eleanor Bergstein, who wrote the screenplay for the film. Wayne Blair directs.

ABC has not announced a date for the special, which will not air live, as NBC did with The Sound of Music two years ago, Peter Pan last year and The Wiz this month.

Fox will air Grease: Live Jan. 31.