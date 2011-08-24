ABC Adds Two Correspondents to 'The Chew'

ABC has added two

correspondents to its upcoming lifestyle series The Chew, with chef Danny Boome and craft and design expert Evette

Rios joining the show.

The daytime series, premiering

Sept. 26, will be hosted by Iron Chef

America stars Mario Batali and Michael Symon, Top Chef alum Carla Hall, What

Not to Wear host Clinton Kelly and health and wellness expert Daphne Oz.

Boome and Rios will bring news from around the country, with

occasional appearances in the studio.

Boome is the host

of Food Network's Rescue Chef and has

appeared on various culinary shows including Wild and Fresh, Danny by the

Sea, Coastal Kitchen and Local Food Heroes. Rios has had frequent appearances on The Rachael Ray Show and Planet Green's The G Word as a field correspondent.

The Chew is produced by Gordon Elliott's Chew Productions for the ABC

Television Network.