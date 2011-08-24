ABC Adds Two Correspondents to 'The Chew'
ABC has added two
correspondents to its upcoming lifestyle series The Chew, with chef Danny Boome and craft and design expert Evette
Rios joining the show.
The daytime series, premiering
Sept. 26, will be hosted by Iron Chef
America stars Mario Batali and Michael Symon, Top Chef alum Carla Hall, What
Not to Wear host Clinton Kelly and health and wellness expert Daphne Oz.
Boome and Rios will bring news from around the country, with
occasional appearances in the studio.
Boome is the host
of Food Network's Rescue Chef and has
appeared on various culinary shows including Wild and Fresh, Danny by the
Sea, Coastal Kitchen and Local Food Heroes. Rios has had frequent appearances on The Rachael Ray Show and Planet Green's The G Word as a field correspondent.
The Chew is produced by Gordon Elliott's Chew Productions for the ABC
Television Network.
