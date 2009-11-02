ABC Adds To 'Shark Tank'

ABC will use already-shot footage to produce two more episodes of reality skein "Shark Tank."

That brings Alphabet's cache of unaired "Shark Tank" segs to five.

News was revealed over the weekend, after "Tank" panelist Robert Herjavec, the business mogul who's also a regular panelist on "Tank," declared via Twitter that the show had been renewed.

"Great news -- ABC has ordered more episodes of Shark Tank," Herjavec wrote on Twitter. "No air date yet - but it's coming."

