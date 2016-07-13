ABC Adds Originals to Streaming App

ABC has updated the streaming service available via its app by adding original short-form series and giving users access to full seasons of 38 classic shows.

The redesigned app also provides a live stream of the network in 14 additional markets, bringing the total to 20. The stations added are owned by Hearst, the first affiliate group to launch an ABC live feed.

“Our team has completely re-imagined the digital viewing experience for ABC fans,” said Karin Gilford, senior VP of Digital Media, ABC Television Network. “In addition to the current ABC shows that fans know and love, we are introducing new ABCd original digital series that are fun, fresh and perfect for mobile, and we are making full seasons of all-time favorite shows available for binging. Fans on Apple devices will benefit from a dynamic new interface that makes it easier to find shows. All of this allows us to expand beyond the bounds of our linear schedule and extend ABC storytelling to viewers across screens and platforms.”

The original digital series were developed in house by the network’s comedy development, daytime and digital media groups.

"With our new digital comedy series, our creative team is able to experiment and push storytelling boundaries to create content that is daring, empowering, inclusive, emotional and true to life,” said Samie Falvey, executive VP, comedy and international scripted development, ABC Entertainment. “We hope this will be an opportunity for our existing talent to flex their creative muscles, and also an opportunity for audiences to discover and champion new emerging content creators.”

The series feature talent including Ty Burrell, Iliza Shlesinger and Michelle Collins.

“Whether the topic is love, saving money, or food, ABCd’s unscripted slate features some of today’s most irreverent, fresh and authentic voices offering insight, humor and practical advice on the subjects our viewers care about most,” said Lisa Hackner, exeucitive VP of daytime and syndicated programming, ABC Entertainment Network.

The new app features are available for iOS devices at the app store and Apple TV app stores.

The classic shows available include Brothers & Sisters, Dinosaurs, Felicity, My So-Called Life, Red Band Society, Sports Night, Trophy Wife and Ugly Betty.

The new ABCd series are:

All My Gay Friends are Getting Married: "A celebration of gay marriage through the eyes of only mildly bitter single girl, Michelle Collins, who’s realizing that everyone is now getting married – except her. She’ll sit down with the couples as they recount how they fell in love and relive their epic wedding ceremonies."

Boondoggle: "After a life of obscurity, actor Ty Burrell has finally made it big with a starring role in the hit series 'Wingbot.' Now he and his 'non-tourage' of best friends, Mel, Joel and Johnny, get to enjoy some of the perks of being a TV star. It’s time for these 40-something husbands and dads to cut loose – mostly on weekends and during reasonable hours. Starring: Ty Burrell, Joel Spence, Mel Cowan and Johnny Meeks, all as themselves."

Forever 31: "Comedian Iliza Shlesinger and her friends struggle with the indignities of dead-end jobs, hangovers, dating, infidelity and all the rest of the absurdities of modern adulthood. Created by and starring Iliza Shlesinger."

Tastemade’s Get Cookin’: "Sponsored by Hefty, three popular Tastemakers – Erwan Heussaff, Lazarus Lynch, Megan Mitchell – arm viewers with the techniques, tips, and recipes to take their food game to the next level. In addition to showing mouthwatering recipes, these chefs will tell personal stories behind these dishes, why they matter, and why they should be the next things to devour."

I Can Find $3,000 In Your Home: "eBay millionaire Linda Lightman believes that everyone has at least 52 items totaling at least 3,000 dollars in their homes. She’s going to households around the country to find the treasure in their trash and show you how to make money with insider tips about the online resale value of your stuff."

Newborn Moms: “Newborn Moms is the comedic story of what it’s like to be a new parent struggling with sleepless nights, self doubt and swollen boobs. Created by Aurora Browne and Nadine Djoury, the series follows two moms, Rosie and Julia, as they reconcile the kind of mothers they thought they would be with the kind they actually are. Starring Aurora Browne (Rosie) and Nadine Djoury (Julia)."

On The Record: “On the Record provides an intimate 'story behind the song' experience where songwriters perform an acoustic version of the song and share the inspiration behind it. The interviews will reveal the song’s meaning, personal anecdotes of its evolution, and its impact on the artist’s life and career. The first installment in the series features Hollywood Records recording artist Shawn Hook discussing his hit singles 'Wonderful Surprise,' 'Million Ways' and 'Sound of Your Heart.' Future artists include Fancy Hagood and Yuna."