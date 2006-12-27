ABC Adds KECY in Yuma and El Centro

ABC has entered into an affiliation agreement with KECY-DT to serve the Yuma, Az and El Centro, Ca television market beginning January 1.

KECY becomes the sixth ABC affiliation for News-Press & Gazette, which also owns ABC affiliates in the El Paso, Palm Springs, Idaho Falls, Colorado Springs and Grand Junction markets.

The new digital channel will be available over the air through a digital signal on channel 9.2 and on Time Warner Cable channel 5 in both Yuma and Imperial Counties.

