Abby Huntsman Joins MSNBC's 'The Cycle'
Abby
Huntsman has been selected to cohost MSNBC's The Cycle, the
network announced Wednesday. Huntsman replaces S.E. Cupp, wholeft the cable news show in June to join the reboot of CNN's political debateprogram Crossfire.
Huntsman is scheduled to start on July 29 when fellow cohost Krystal Ball
returns from maternity leave, with Ari Melber and Toure rounding out the panel.
Prior to joining The Cycle, Huntsman was a host and producer of the
Huffington Post's HuffPost Live, as well as a commentator for
MSNBC, CNN and ABC News. She is the daughter of former Republican presidential
candidate Jon Hunstman.
