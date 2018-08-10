Abby Huntsman Departing Fox News Channel

Abby Huntsman will depart Fox News Channel, where she is a co-host on Fox & Friends Weekend. Fox News said Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 11 and 12, will be Huntsman’s final days on Fox & Friends.

Published reports say she is joining The View. Sara Haines recently departed The View to work on Good Morning America, and Paula Faris left the show for a new assignment at ABC News.

The View is part of ABC. ABC did not comment on Huntsman coming to The View, but a source on that side said she is expected to land there.

Hilary Estey McLoughlin is senior executive producer on The View and Candi Carter and Brian Teta are executive producers.

Huntsman is the daughter of Jon Hunstman, U.S. ambassador to Russia and former Utah governor. Jon Huntsman also ran for president in 2012.

She joined Fox News Channel in 2015 as a correspondent. Prior to joining FNC, Huntsman was co-host of MSNBC's The Cycle and was a host/producer for The Huffington Post's streaming network HuffPost Live.