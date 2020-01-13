Abby Huntsman Departing ABC's 'The View'

Abby Huntsman is leaving ABC’s The View after a year and a half on the daytime talk show. The Fox & Friends Weekend alumna is departing to help run her father Jon Huntsman Jr.’s gubernatorial campaign in Utah.

Huntsman, 33, joined the panel talker at the start of season 22 in September 2018.

“Family has always been my number one priority, and is where I need to be focused at this time,” said Huntsman, who is married and has a two-year-old and 7-month-old twins, said in a statement. “We are incredibly close and are there to support and help each other when it matters. It’s not often there is a political campaign that involves someone you love and believe in, but this is one of them.”

“Abby brought a unique, intelligent, insightful and relatable voice to our table,” said The View executive producers Hilary Estey McLoughlin, Candi Carter and Brian Teta in a statement. “While we are sad she has made the decision to leave, with Abby, family always comes first and we admire her commitment as she moves on to this next exciting chapter with her father’s campaign for governor and to spend more time with her young family.”

Remaining on The View are Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain.

People Magazine first reported this story.