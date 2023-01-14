'Abbott Elementary,’ ‘Black-ish’ Top NAACP Image Awards Nominations in TV Category

Abbott Elementary looks to extend its awards season success at next month’s NAACP Image Awards, securing the most nominations in the television category.

The ABC comedy, which won four Golden Globes Awards Tuesday leading all television shows, drew a category-high nine nominations, including nods for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series for Quinta Brunson.

ABC’s Black-ish, which ended its eight-season run in 2022, drew seven nominations. Other shows drawing five or more nominations include Starz’s P-Valley, OWN’s Queen Sugar, Peacock's The Best Man: The Final Chapters, Apple TV Plus’ The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, ABC’s Women of the Movement and Netflix’s From Scratch.

BET will air live coverage of the 54rd annual NAACP Image Awards from Pasadena, Calif. The show will take place in front of a live audience for the first time since 2020.

“We take pride in recognizing the trailblazing achievements and artistry of the year’s esteemed nominees and celebrating the powerful legacy of the NAACP,” BET Executive VP of Specials, Music Programming and Music Strategy Connie Orlando said in a statement. “We look forward to bringing the Image Awards back to Pasadena in front of a live audience and delivering unforgettable moments that epitomize the brilliance of the Black community.”

NAACP President Derrick Johnson added: “This year’s nominees have conveyed a wide range of authentic stories and diverse experiences that have resonated with many in our community, and we’re proud to recognize their outstanding achievements and performances.”

The list of NAACP Image Awards nominees in the television category are as follows:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Atlanta (FX)

black-ish (ABC)

Rap Sh!t (HBO Max)

The Wonder Years (ABC)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – black-ish (ABC)

Cedric The Entertainer – The Neighborhood (CBS)

Donald Glover – Atlanta (FX)

Dulé Hill – The Wonder Years (ABC)

Mike Epps – The Upshaws (Netflix)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Loretta Devine – Family Reunion (Netflix)

Maya Rudolph – Loot (Apple TV Plus)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Tichina Arnold – The Neighborhood (CBS)

Tracee Ellis Ross – black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brian Tyree Henry – Atlanta (FX)

Deon Cole – black-ish (ABC)

Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

William Stanford Davis – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Jenifer Lewis – black-ish (ABC)

Marsai Martin – black-ish (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Wanda Sykes – The Upshaws (Netflix)

Outstanding Drama Series

Bel-Air (Peacock)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

Euphoria (HBO Max)

P-Valley (Starz)

Queen Sugar (OWN)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Damson Idris – Snowfall (FX)

Jabari Banks – Bel-Air (Peacock)

Kofi Siriboe – Queen Sugar (OWN)

Nicco Annan – P-Valley (Starz)

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett – 9-1-1 (FOX)

Brandee Evans – P-Valley (Starz)

Queen Latifah – The Equalizer (CBS)

Rutina Wesley – Queen Sugar (OWN)

Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO Max)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Adrian Holmes – Bel-Air (Peacock)

Amin Joseph – Snowfall (FX)

Caleb McLaughlin – Stranger Things (Netflix)

Cliff “Method Man” Smith – Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)

J. Alphonse Nicholson – P-Valley (Starz)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Adjoa Andoh – Bridgerton (Netflix)

Bianca Lawson – Queen Sugar (OWN)

Loretta Devine – P-Valley (Starz)

Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC)

Tina Lifford – Queen Sugar (OWN)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Carl Weber’s The Black Hamptons (BET Networks)

From Scratch (Netflix)

The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Peacock)

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV Plus)

Women of the Movement (ABC)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Morris Chestnut – The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Peacock)

Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV Plus)

Terrence Howard – The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Peacock)

Trevante Rhodes – Mike (Hulu)

Wendell Pierce – Don’t Hang Up (Bounce TV)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Regina Hall – The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Peacock)

Sanaa Lathan – The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Peacock)

Viola Davis – The First Lady (Showtime)

Zoe Saldaña – From Scratch (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Glynn Turman – Women of the Movement (ABC)

Keith David – From Scratch (Netflix)

Omar Benson Miller – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV Plus)

Russell Hornsby – Mike (Hulu)

Terrence “TC” Carson – A Wesley Christmas (AMC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Alexis Floyd – Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Danielle Deadwyler – From Scratch (Netflix)

Melissa De Sousa – The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Peacock)

Nia Long – The Best Man: The Final Chapters (Peacock)

Phylicia Rashad – Little America (Apple TV Plus)

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

Roland Martin Unfiltered: Black Votes Matter Election Night 2022 Coverage (Black Star Network/YouTube)

ABC News 20/20 Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry, A Conversation with Robin Roberts (ABC)

Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. (PBS)

OWN Spotlight: Viola Davis – The Woman King (OWN)

The Hair Tales (Hulu)

Outstanding Talk Series

Hart to Heart (Peacock)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

Sherri (Syndicated)

Tamron Hall (ABC)

Uninterrupted: The Shop (YouTube)

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)

Legendary (HBO Max)

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Studios)

Shark Tank (ABC)

Sweet Life: Los Angeles (HBO Max)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo)

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO Max)

BET Awards 2022 (BET Networks)

Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy (Netflix)

Martin: The Reunion (BET Networks)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Children’s Program

Family Reunion (Netflix)

Raising Dion (Netflix)

Raven’s Home (Disney Plus)

Tab Time (YouTube Originals)

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)

Alaya “That Girl Lay Lay” High – That Girl Lay Lay (Nickelodeon)

Cameron J. Wright – Family Reunion (Netflix)

Elisha Williams – The Wonder Years (ABC)

Khali Spraggins – The Upshaws (Netflix)

Ja’Siah Young – Raising Dion (Netflix)

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Jada Pinkett-Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Willow Smith – Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

Jennifer Hudson – The Jennifer Hudson Show (Syndicated)

Kevin Hart – Hart to Heart (Peacock)

Lester Holt – NBC Nightly News (NBC)

Tracee Ellis Ross – The Hair Tales (Hulu)

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Keke Palmer – Password (NBC)

Lizzo – Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Studios)

Tabitha Brown – Tab Time (YouTube Originals)

Taraji P. Henson – BET Awards 2022 (BET Networks)

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Guest Performance

Amanda Gorman – Sesame Street (HBO Max)

Chance the Rapper – South Side (HBO Max)

Colman Domingo – Euphoria (HBO Max)

Glynn Turman – Queen Sugar (OWN)

Gabourey Sidibe – American Horror Stories (FX)

Outstanding Animated Series

Central Park (Apple TV Plus)

Eureka! (Disney Junior)

Gracie’s Corner TV (YouTube)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney Plus)

Zootopia+ (Disney Plus)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Billy Porter – The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney Plus)

Cedric the Entertainer – The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney Plus)

Chris Bridges – Karma’s World (Netflix)

Cree Summer – Rugrats (Nickelodeon)

Kyla Pratt – The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney Plus)

Outstanding Short Form Series – Comedy or Drama

Between The Scenes – The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Oh Hell No! With Marlon Wayans (Facebook Watch)

Rise Up, Sing Out (Disney Plus)

Sunday Dinner (Youtube)

Zootopia+ (Disney Plus)

Outstanding Short Form Series or Special – Reality/Nonfiction

Black Independent Films: A Brief History (Turner Classic Movies)

Daring Simone Biles (Snap)

Historian’s Take (PBS)

NFL 360 (NFL Network)

Omitted: The Black Cowboy (ESPN)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Amy Wang – From Scratch (Netflix)

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins – Kindred (FX)

Hannah Cope – Karma’s World (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Syreeta Singleton – Rap Sh!t (HBO Max)

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

Black Love (OWN)

Everything’s Gonna be All White (Showtime)

Frontline (PBS)

Race:Bubba Wallace (Netflix)

Shaq (HBO Max)

Outstanding Writing in A Comedy Series

Aisha Muharrar -- Hacks (HBO Max)

Ayo Edebiri -- What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Brittani Nichols -- Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Karen Joseph Adcock -- The Bear (FX)

Quinta Brunson -- Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Aurin Squire -- The Good Fight (Paramount Plus)

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins -- Kindred (FX)

Davita Scarlett -- The Good Fight (Paramount Plus)

Joshua Allen -- From Scratch (Netflix)

Marissa Jo Cerar -- Women of the Movement (ABC)

Outstanding Writing Television Movie or Special

Bree West -- A Wesley Christmas (BET Networks)

Ian Edelman, Maurice Williams -- Entergalactic (Netflix)

Jerrod Carmichael -- Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (HBO Max)

Lil Rel Howery -- Lil Rel Howery: I Said It. Y'all Thinking it (HBO Max)

Matt Lopez -- Father of the Bride (HBO Max)

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Angela Barnes -- Atlanta (FX)

Bridget Stokes -- A Black Lady Sketch Sow (HBO Max)

Dee Rees -- Upload (Amazon Studios)

Iona Morris Jackson -- black-ish (ABC)

Peter Chatmon -- The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Debbie Allen -- The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey -- Robyn (Apple TV Plus)

Giancarlo Esposito -- Better Call Saul (AMC)

Gina Prince-Blythwood -- Women of the Movement (ABC)

Hanelle Culpepper -- The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV Plus)

Kasi Lemmons -- Women of The Movement (ABC)

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie Or Special

Anton Cropper -- Fantasy Football (Paramount Plus)

Marta Cunningham -- 61st Street (AMC)

Sujata Day -- Definition Please (Netflix)

Tailiah Breon -- Kirk Franklin's The Night Before Christmas (Lifetime)

Tina Fields -- Soul of a Nation: Screen Queen Rising (ABC)