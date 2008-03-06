AARP Enters TV-Production Ring

The AARP is launching AARP TV, a company that will produce news and lifestyle programming for the baby boomer and 50-plus demographics.

The first two shows produced by AARP TV, Inside E Street and My Generation, will debut this month on cable channel Retirement Living TV, which reaches nearly 30 million households.

"AARP TV is yet another way to reach and deliver valuable information to boomers and 50-plus America, and these new programs are just the latest examples of our effort to provide our audience with content that is both useful and entertaining," AARP chief communications officer Kevin Donnellan said in a statement announcing the venture. "There's a proven demand in the market to serve the 50-plus demographic and, with more than 29 million viewers, RLTV was a natural fit for us and we couldn't be more thrilled with this new relationship."

My Generation is a lifestyle magazine show that will feature experts examining issues important to its target audience. Everything from health, money, relationships, entertainment and getting the most out of life will be covered by the show.

Inside E Street is a consumer-affairs program that will investigate important issues before congress and state legislatures and debate hot political topics of the day.

The addition of the AARP brand name could be a boon to RLTV, which has tried to corner the market on boomer and 50-plus viewers. The channel brought on legendary journalist Walter Cronkite to contribute weekly editorials to its news programs last year.