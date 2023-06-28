A Third of All SVOD Sign-ups Are Now For Partially Ad-Supported Tiers

Nearly one third of those who sign up for a U.S. SVOD service now, 32%, choose a plan that's partially supported by advertising.

This compares to just an 18% share held by partly ad-supported SVOD tiers four years ago, according to research company Antenna's latest State of Subscriptions report.

A quarter of the total subscriber base for U.S. premium subscription streaming services is now partially ad-supported, Antenna said.

Meanwhile, uptake of ad-supported plans varies widely from service to service, with incumbents including Peacock and Hulu -- which have offered discounted, ad-supported options since launch -- having higher percentages of uptake for these plans.

To better understand the the process for how consumers choose between discounted and premium ad-free tiers, Antenna divided consumers into four camps.

Over the last four years, those SVOD consumers in the "ad-oblivious" bucket -- those who don't tend to ever even entertain the possibility of cutting their streaming bill by watching a few commercials -- has steadily decreased, according to Antenna.