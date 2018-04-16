‘A Little Help With Carol Burnett’ Premieres on Netflix May 4

The series A Little Help with Carol Burnett starts on Netflix May 4. Netflix will release all 12 episodes at once.

Burnett will be joined by a group of straight-talking 5-9 year old kids on the show. The children weigh in on a variety of relatable dilemmas brought in by everyday adults. Each episode will feature a celebrity contributor who brings in their own dilemma for the kids to comment on in front of a live audience.

The show is co-hosted by comedian Russell Peters.

Celebrity guests include Julie Bowen, Candace Cameron Bure, Mark Cuban, Billy Eichner, Taraji P. Henson, Derek Hough, DJ Khaled, Lisa Kudrow, Brittany Snow, Wanda Sykes and Finn Wolfhard.

The show is produced by A Mabel Cat Production and dick clark productions. The executive producers are Burnett, Steve Sauer, Allen Shapiro, Mike Mahan, Mark Bracco and Izzie Pick Ashcroft.

Burnett hosted The Carol Burnett Show from 1967 to 1978.