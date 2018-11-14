A&E Premieres ‘60 Days In,’ ‘The First 48 Presents’ in January

A&E will debut season five of 60 Days In Jan. 3, the season offering “new stakes, new twists and seven innocent participants,” said A&E, including one “lone wolf.” The network also premieres The First 48 Presents: Homicide Squad Atlanta, about homicide detectives unraveling the mysteries behind Atlanta’s most gruesome crimes, Jan. 10.

In 60 Days In, seven innocent people go undercover for a deep dive into the inner workings of a sheriff’s office in Arizona. Unlike in past seasons, the participants, which include a police officer, private investigator and a former gang member turned minister, are given specific missions by the sheriff. Sheriff Lamb assigned separate objectives based on each individual’s skill sets in a mission to improve the facility.

Prior to going in, six of the participants trained with one another, leaving only one to enter on his own and operate as a “lone wolf” on the sheriff’s behalf.

60 Days In is produced by Lucky 8 for A&E Network. Executive producers for Lucky 8 are Greg Henry, Kim Woodard, Keayr Braxton and Patrick Costello. Executive producers for A&E Network are Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro, Molly Ebinger and Brad Holcman.

There will be six episodes of The First 48 Presents: Homicide Squad Atlanta. The detectives will focus on the murder of a young woman found naked, a case known as “Fallen Angel.”

The First 48 Presents: Homicide Squad Atlanta is produced by ITV Entertainment, an ITV America company, for A&E Network. Executive producers for ITV Entertainment are David Eilenberg and Alexis Robie. Frontain Bryant, Tatro and Peter Tarshis are executive producers for A&E Network.