A+E, Ozy Sign First-Look Deal, Production Partnership

A+E Networks signed a deal with Ozy Media that includes a first-look a potential projects and a production partnership.

The companies expect the deal to result in multiple projects per year across a variety of platforms, including original series based on stories Ozy Media has uncovered.

Projects could also result in live events and podcasts.

“We are committed to being in business with great creatives and storytellers, whose work translates across multiple platforms. The team at Ozy is emblematic of all this and more and we are very proud to be in business with them,” said Paul Buccieri, president of A+E Networks Group, a joint venture of The Walt Disney Co. and Hearst.

“Carlos Watson’s incredible talent and creativity has led to great success across the globe, and the company he co-founded is among the most innovative in media. Our partnership deal amplifies A+E Networks’ rapidly growing in-house production auspices and will super-serve a growing hunger among consumers for fresh and unique perspectives,” said Buccieri.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Ozy Media’s foray into original content is the logical next step for the company to take a deeper dive into the amazing stories the editorial team has unearthed for our digital news business,” said Carlos Watson, co-founder and CEO of Ozy. “Working with A+E and the company’s wide-ranging portfolio is a perfect fit for the kind of future-forward series we want to produce and reinforces the incredible vision Paul Buccieri has for A+E’s future.”

Watson started Ozy as a digital magazine in 2013. It now produces eight original TV series for outlets including Amazon, Hulu, OWN, PBS and the BBC.