A+E Networks Names Vien to Head International

A+E Networks named Patrick Vien as group managing director-international, responsible for the company’s international portfolio and businesses.

Vien, who had been co-executive managing director, will report to Paul Buccieri, president, A+E Networks Group, and be based in New York.

Edward Sabin, co-executive managing director with Vien, has left A+E to pursue entrepreneurial interests..Sean Cohan, who had been president of international left A+E last year to become president of Wheelhouse Entertainment.

“Patrick is a talented executive who has helped steward our International vision in over 200 territories, bolstering our brands and expanding our fan base around the globe. I’m very confident in his leadership and keen to partner with him and his teams in building the next chapter of A+E International,” said Buccieri.

Vien joined A+E Networks, a joint venture of The Walt Disney Co. and Hearst, in 2017, overseeing A+E’s businesses throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa. He also oversaw programming strategy for channels outside the U.S. and international content sales.

Vien spearheaded the launch of A+E’s co-production division and the company’s first scripted co-production, Miss Scarlet & The Duke and the unscripted series Damian Lewis: Spy Wars.

Before joining A+E, Vien was president of Pulse Films He also held posts at Warner Music International, NBC Universal Global Networks, Trio and Newsworld International