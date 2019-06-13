A+E Names Gray to Head Human Resources

A+E Networks has named Karen Gray as executive VP of human resources.

Gray, who had been head of human resources at Christie’s, will focus on culture and people at A+E, a joint venture of The Walt Disney Co. and Hearst.

She will report to Paul Buccieri, president of A+E Networks Group, and oversee all human resources functions for all of the company’s divisions and worldwide offices.

“Karen is a seasoned leader who brings an impressive mix of human resources, business and legal experience to her new position,” said Buccieri. “We are thrilled to bring her into the A+E Networks family as an integral part of our executive management team to ensure our continued focus on culture and people that will serve to recruit and retain top talent from around the globe.”

Gray replaces senior VPs Kim Tingler and Kamilah Thomas, who left the company.

Before heading human resources at Christie’s, Gray was chief operations officer and general counsel in the Americas. Prior to that she worked at Reuters and Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft.