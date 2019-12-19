A+E Delivers Targeted Linear Commercials to Households

A+E Networks said it is working with Adcuratio, Dish Media, Publicis Media and Invidi Technologies to deliver different, relevant commercials to distinct audiences at the household level.

“A+E Networks is excited to partner with DISH Media and Adcuratio on this milestone – another important step in our mission to provide more solutions to our advertising clients. We continue to bring to market practical innovations with a focus on transparency, value, and provable performance outcomes,” said Peter Olsen, executive VP of ad sales at A+E Networks.

“Reaching an engaged audience with household level custom messaging allows a marketer to have their message be even more powerful to each individual household they are trying to reach. This partnership continues the transformation of live linear TV from the upper funnel heavyweight it has always been into a full funnel champion, helping our partners better plan, effectively execute, and more accurately measure ROI,” Olsen said.

Adcuratio’s National Custom Marketing system provides automated campaign creation and management that provides features familiar to digital advertisers.

“Adcuratio’s mission is to introduce innovative digital advertising capabilities to linear TV. We are excited to launch our NCM platform with A+E Networks and DISH Media as the first, in-market solution that enables versioning on national ad-spots,” said Harish Narasimhan, founder and CEO, Adcuratio Media. “In addition to A+E Networks, we are working with two major network groups to have their cable TV assets enabled during the first half of 2020.”

The National Customer Marketing platform is integrated with Invidi’s technology which delivers different versions of commercials to enabled households. The ads are delivered to addressable home in the Dish footprint.

“Deploying creative versioning with deterministic data is a big step towards greater accountability for the ad dollars spent and a more effective use of national linear inventory,” said Kevin Arrix, senior VP of Dish Media. “As a leader in addressable advertising, DISH Media can help bring scale to advanced video advertising by enabling A+E and Adcuratio’s NCM product.”

NCM is expected to launch with select advertisers in January and be more more broadly available later in the first quarter.

"Publicis Media has a long history of working in the addressable space and we see this as another major step in moving National Video advertising to a future of true personalization at scale. Advertisers will continue to value the critical scale of television with more dynamic options to deliver relevant messages at every stage of the consumer journey," said Nick Hartofilis, executive VP, national investment at Zenith, a Publicis Media agency.