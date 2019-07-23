A+E, AMC, Cheddar Join Xandr’s Video Marketplace

AT&T’s advertising and analytics unit, Xandr, said that A+E Networks, AMC Networks and Cheddar have agreed to make ad inventory in their content available via Xandr’s Community marketplace.

Community uses its technology plus insights based on AT&T consumer data to target advertising, making campaigns more effective at reaching target audiences and increasing its value for media sellers.

The marketplace also includes inventory from AT&T’s WarnerMedia brands plus Vice, Hearst Magazines, Newsy, Philo, Tubi and Xumo.

“At its core, Community is all about helping our content partners succeed in getting the best value for their premium content,” said Brian Lesser, CEO of Xandr. “By bringing together all of this great content that is backed by sophisticated consumer analytics and incredible technology, Community is able to provide a better solution for advertisers and a better experience for consumers.”

Xandr says advertisers are looking to connect with hard-to-reach audiences as digital video and TV converge. Xandr’s Cross-Screen Addressable solution is now integrated within Community, allowing advertisers to combine the power of addressable TV with the precision and scale of digital.