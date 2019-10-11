A+E Adds International Broadcasters for ‘Spy Wars’

A+E Networks said it has signed up international broadcasters to air its new series Damian Lewis: Spy Wars.

History & Blaze in the U.K., Blue Ant in Canada, POP TV, Slovenia; Bilibil.com China; TVNZ, New Zealand, and Historia & Atres Media in Spain will air the series, which recounts real-life modern-day covert activities.

The show will appear on the Smithsonian Channel in the U.S.

A+E said it is in negotiations with additional outlets.

Damian Lewis: Spy Wars is produced by Alaska TV in association with Lewis’ own Rookery Productions.