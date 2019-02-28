A+E, A+E U.K. Greenlight Damian Lewis Spy Series

A+E Networks and A+E Networks U.K. said they have given a green light to a docudrama they are co-producing that will look into some of the most important spy operations in the past 40 years and stars Damian Lewis.

The series, with a working title of Damian Lewis: Spy Wars, is being produced by Alaska TV, and will consist of eight 60 minute episodes.

The fact-based series will be broadcast on History in the U.K. later this year. It will also be available on Sky Virgin, BT and TalkTalk.

A+E Networks will distribute the show internationally. A+E Networks U.K. is a joint venture of A+E Networks and Sky.

“Damian Lewis: Spy Wars (W/T) takes an unparalleled, wide-ranging approach to unraveling the fascinating world of global espionage, with an incredibly ambitious production that aligns perfectly with our strategy to deliver premium content for a global audience,” said Patrick Vien, executive managing director, International, at A+E Networks.

“On the heels of the announcement of our first scripted co-production, Miss Scarlet and The Duke, we are especially pleased to be working with our colleagues at A+E Networks UK together with such top-tier talent as Damian Lewis and the extremely creative team at Alaska TV, to deliver a series worthy of the A+E Networks pedigree,” Vien said.

Utilizing highly stylized reconstructions, the series is shot on location in London, Moscow and Israel. During the series viewers will meet the people involved in espionage operations as well as experts who have worked for organizations including the CIA, MI6, KGB and Mossad.

“We’re thrilled to have Damian Lewis on History for his first foray into factual television and with the ramping up of intelligence activities on all sides, and renewed tensions between East and West, there can be no better time to explore some of the most iconic spy operations of recent years,” said Dan Korn, VP of programming at A+E Networks, U.K.

The executive producers for Alaska TV are Chris Fouracre, Ian Lamarra, Paul Sommers and Gareth Lewis.