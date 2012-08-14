9.1 Million Viewers Bid Farewell to 'The Closer'

The Closer ended its seven-season run on TNT Monday

night to an audience of 9.1 million viewers, according to Nielsen live + same

day numbers.

The series finale was The Closer's second most-watched

episode of its run, just behind its midseason finale in September 2007, which

drew 9.2 million viewers. In key demos, the finale averaged 2 million adults

18-49 and 2.7 million adults 25-54, up 67% and 59% over itsseason premiere marks, respectively.

At 10 p.m., the series premiere of The Closer spinoff

Major Crimes drew 7.2 million total viewers, ranking it as cable's top

new series launch of 2012. Fellow TNT drama Dallas had previously held

that spot for the6.9 million viewers who watched its June 13 premiere.

Major Crimes retained 75% of The Closer's

adults 18-49 viewership (1.5 million) and 74% of its adults 25-54 audience (2

million viewers).