9.1 Million Viewers Bid Farewell to 'The Closer'
The Closer ended its seven-season run on TNT Monday
night to an audience of 9.1 million viewers, according to Nielsen live + same
day numbers.
The series finale was The Closer's second most-watched
episode of its run, just behind its midseason finale in September 2007, which
drew 9.2 million viewers. In key demos, the finale averaged 2 million adults
18-49 and 2.7 million adults 25-54, up 67% and 59% over itsseason premiere marks, respectively.
At 10 p.m., the series premiere of The Closer spinoff
Major Crimes drew 7.2 million total viewers, ranking it as cable's top
new series launch of 2012. Fellow TNT drama Dallas had previously held
that spot for the6.9 million viewers who watched its June 13 premiere.
Major Crimes retained 75% of The Closer's
adults 18-49 viewership (1.5 million) and 74% of its adults 25-54 audience (2
million viewers).
