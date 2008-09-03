90210 Highest-Rated Premiere in CW History in Key Demos

The Beverly Hills ZIP code still generates interest: The premiere of 90210, The CW's spinoff of Aaron Spelling drama Beverly Hills 90210, was the most-watched premiere in the network's history in the all-important adult 18-49 demographic (2.6/7).

Tuesday night's two-hour premiere was also The CW's highest-rated telecast in women 18-34 (4.3/12) -- the network's self-described target audience -- and adults 18-34 (3.0/9).

90210 made The CW competitive with its broadcast competition Tuesday. In the 8 p.m. hour, The CW had a strong second-place finish behind NBC's America's Got Talent in the demo (2.6 versus 2.7), and it was also in the game during the 9 p.m. hour, posting a 2.7/7, putting it a close behind NBC (2.9/7) and a rerun of House on Fox (2.8/7).