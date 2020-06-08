‘90 Day Fiance’ Spinoff ‘B90 Strikes Back!’ on TLC June 22

B90 Strikes Back!, a spinoff of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, starts on TLC June 22. Couples will address the online commentary for each episode, as well as the opinions of the after-show 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk cast. “Clap-backs, side eye and some serious explaining ensues when this brand new, late-night ‘social commentary’ series takes flight."

“It’s always a party on social media during 90 Day franchise premieres with burning questions, plenty of shade thrown and the funniest GIFs we’ve ever seen,” said Howard Lee, president and general manager of TLC. “Our Before the 90 Days couples have been anxiously awaiting their chance to respond back to the social media universe, and now is their opportunity! We can’t wait for the party to continue on Monday nights.”

90 Day Fiance looks at couples in long-distance relationships with 90 days to decide if they’ll marry.

B90 Strikes Back is produced by Industrial Media’s Sharp Entertainment for TLC.