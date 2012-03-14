Trending

85th Academy Awards Set for Feb. 24

By

The
85th Annual Academy Awards will be held Feb. 24, 2013, on ABC, the
network and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences jointly
announced Wednesday.

Nominations
are slated to be announced Jan. 15. The ceremony will again take place
from the Hollywood & Highlight Center in Hollywood, Calif., and will
be shown in over 225 countries.

The 84th Annual Academy Awards drew an 11.7 time-zone adjusted rating in the 18-49 demo and 39.3 million total viewers on Feb. 26.