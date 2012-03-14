85th Academy Awards Set for Feb. 24
The
85th Annual Academy Awards will be held Feb. 24, 2013, on ABC, the
network and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences jointly
announced Wednesday.
Nominations
are slated to be announced Jan. 15. The ceremony will again take place
from the Hollywood & Highlight Center in Hollywood, Calif., and will
be shown in over 225 countries.
The 84th Annual Academy Awards drew an 11.7 time-zone adjusted rating in the 18-49 demo and 39.3 million total viewers on Feb. 26.
