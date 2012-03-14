85th Academy Awards Set for Feb. 24

The

85th Annual Academy Awards will be held Feb. 24, 2013, on ABC, the

network and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences jointly

announced Wednesday.

Nominations

are slated to be announced Jan. 15. The ceremony will again take place

from the Hollywood & Highlight Center in Hollywood, Calif., and will

be shown in over 225 countries.

The 84th Annual Academy Awards drew an 11.7 time-zone adjusted rating in the 18-49 demo and 39.3 million total viewers on Feb. 26.