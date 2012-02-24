84th Academy Awards to Be Shot With Sony HD Cameras

Sony is reporting that around 50 of its HD cameras will be used in in the production of the 84th Academy Awards ceremony, which will be broadcast on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2012 from the Hollywood & Highland Center on ABC in the U.S.

NEP Broadcasting, which is providing production facilities for the production, will be putting Sony cameras inside of the theater in the orchestra pit as well as in stage left, center and right positions and on high camera positions for wide shots. Additional cameras will also be used outside for red-carpet coverage, celebrity interviews and exterior shots.

"The Academy Awards ceremony is a very demanding production, with several ‘shows within a show' from the red carpet to interviews to the main broadcast itself," noted George Hoover, senior VP of engineering for NEP, in a statement.

The Sony camera models to be used during the show include 15 HDC-2500s cameras and 35 HDC-1500s cameras.