‘7th Heaven’ Star Collins Accused of Child Molestation

Former 7th Heaven cast member Stephen Collins has resigned from the SAG-AFTRA board of directors following the release of audio recordings on which the actor is heard confessing to committing multiple instances of child molestation. The recordings were posted online by TMZ.

Entertainment Weekly and other outlets have reported that Collins has been cut from the upcoming feature film Ted 2.

TMZ posted the audio recordings Tuesday, claiming they were made in 2012 by Collins’ then-wife Faye Grant. In the recordings, Collins admits to sexually molesting and exposing himself to multiple girls between the ages of 11 and 13.

TMZ reports that Collins is the subject of an active criminal investigation by the NYPD.

Cable network Up TV announced Tuesday that it would remove reruns of 7th Heaven from its lineup. The family drama originally aired on the WB and its successor network the CW from 1996 to 2007. Collins starred throughout the entire series as a Christian minister and the patriarch of the show's principal family.