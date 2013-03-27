72nd Peabody Award Winners Announced

The winners of the

72nd Annual Peabody Awards were announced on Wednesday, including an individual

award for Lorne Michaels, executive producer of Saturday Night Live and myriad other comedies.

Winners include HBO's Girls,

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel and Game Change, HBO's film about Sarah

Palin's political campaign; FX's Louie;

TNT's Southland; ABC Family's Switched at Birth and Comedy Central

mockumentary D.L. Hughley: The Endangered

List. Good Morning America's

public-service campaign created around coanchor Robin Roberts' treatment for MS,

"Robin's Journey," also received an award.

"Our list of Peabody recipients for 2012 demonstrates the

range of superb work," said Horace Newcomb, director of the Peabody Awards.

"From local to national to international, from radio to television, broadcast

to cable to web, the Peabody sets the goals for every type of media production.

We'll continue to do this, no matter how the world of electronic media

develops."

ABC News won an award for its coverage of Superstorm Sandy,

as did CNN for its "Coverage Inside Syria and Homs 2012." CBS News' 60 Minutes was honored for two of its segments,

"Deception at Duke" and "Joy in the Congo."

The 72nd Peabody Awards, emceed by CBS Evening News' Scott Pelley, will be held

on May 20 at the Waldorf Astoria in New York.