70th ‘Primetime Emmy Awards’ to go Down Sept. 17

NBC will air the 70thPrimetime Emmy Awards Monday, Sept. 17. The event happens at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles. The telecast goes 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET.

NBC has not named its host yet.

Stephen Colbert hosted the 69thPrimetime Emmys, which aired on CBS in September.

ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC share the Emmys, each one airing the ceremony every four years. Seth Meyers hosted NBC’s last Emmys on August 25, 2014. That too was a Monday, so the event would not interfere with NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

The Television Academy gives out the Emmys.