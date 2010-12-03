7.05 Million Witnesses for TNT's Coverage of LeBron's Cleveland Return
"The King" journeyed back to his old castle last night and the third
largest-audience in cable history for a regular-season National
Basketball Association game witnessed his return to court.
TNT
averaged a 4.2 national rating and 7.05 million viewers on Dec. 2 with
its coverage of the Miami Heat-Cleveland Cavaliers game.
The
much-anticipated contest -- featuring former Cavalier LeBron James
returning to Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland for the first time since
he made the free-agent decision to take his talents to South Beach and
the Heat last July -- now stands as the third most-watched regular
season NBA game in cable history.
Heat-Cavs trails only TNT's
coverage of the 2010-11 season opener between Miami and the Boston
Celtics, which posted up a 4.6 national rating and 7.43 million viewers
on Oct. 26, and the Feb. 2, 1996 matchup between Michael Jordan's
Chicago Bulls against a fresh-out-of-retirement Magic Johnson and the
Los Angeles Lakers that netted 7.27 million watchers on average. The
2010-11 campaign marks TNT's covering the pro basketball league.
Locally
last night's game, won by the Heat 118-90 behind James' 38 points and
eight assists, dunked huge audiences in the participating clubs'
markets: a 25.4 in the Miami DMA and a 14.9 in Cleveland, whose fans
booed their erstwhile hero every time he touched the ball.
Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.