7 Networks to Live-Stream Final Presidential Debate on YouTube

A total of seven networks, along with the Washington Post, will live-stream the final 2016 presidential debate Oct. 19 via YouTube, the Google-owned company announced.

NBC News, CBS News, Fox News, PBS, C-SPAN, Univision and Telemundo are the networks that will carry their broadcast coverage live on YouTube, beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

“Over the past three debates you’ve come to YouTube to follow live coverage from more news organizations than ever before,” wrote Brandon Feldman, YouTube news partnerships, in a blog post. “And Wednesday’s third and final presidential debate will be no exception.”

The Oct. 9 presidential debate on YouTube drew 1.5 million peak concurrent viewers, with more than 2.5 million hours watched. Viewers spent an average of 25 minutes watching the debate via YouTube, the company shared.