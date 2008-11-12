68th Peabody Awards Entry Deadline Jan. 15

The University of Georgia's Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communications has put out the call for entries in its 68th annual Peabody Awards competition.



The awards are for excellence in broadcast, cable and Web programming for calendar year 2008.



Deadline for entries is Jan. 15, and entrants can get more information at www.peabody.uga.edu.



There are no individual categories for the awards, which are judged on overall excellence by a board of TV critics, industry members, academics and others.



Last year's winners ranged from Stephen Colbert, to NBC's 30 Rock, to a CNN series on religious fundamentalism.