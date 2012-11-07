66.8 Million Watch 2012 Primetime Election Coverage

Approximately 66.8 million viewers tuned into TV news

coverage of Election Night during primetime, a decrease of 6% from the 2008

presidential election, which drew 71.5 million viewers, according to Nielsen.

That figure includes audiences on 13 networks -- ABC, CBS,

Fox, NBC, PBS, Univision, Telemundo, CNBC, CNN, Fox News Channel, MSNBC,

Current TV and TV One -- during live coverage from 8-11 p.m. ET.

In primetime, NBC was the most-watched network, averaging

12.1 million viewers. It was

followed by Fox News, which had 11.5 million viewers

and ABC, which averaged 10 .5 million. CNN was fourth with 9.3 million viewers

in primetime, CBS was fifth with 7.9 million viewers, Fox was sixth with 4.9

million and MSNBC averaged 4.7 million viewers.

For full-night cable ratings (7 p.m.-2 p.m. ET), CNN had aslight lead on Fox News.

FNC for its part was the only cable network to grow its audience from 2008 Election Night, as was CBS on

the broadcast side.