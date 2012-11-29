65th Primetime Emmys Set for Sept. 22 on CBS

CBS will broadcast the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2013, the network announced Thursday. As usual, the annual kudosfest will be held at the Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles.

Nominations for the awards will be announced July 18 from The Academy's Leonard H. Goldenson Theatre in North Hollywood.

This year's Emmys, which aired Sept. 24 on ABC, drew a 3.8 rating with adults 18-49 and averaged 13.2 million total viewers.