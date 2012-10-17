65.6 Million Viewers Watch Second Presidential Debate

An average of 65.6 million people watched the second debate

between President Barack Obama and Republican challenger Mitt Romney on Tuesday

evening, according to Nielsen.

The town hall-style debate, which aired live from

approximately 9-10:45 p.m., was down 2% from the first presidential debate this

election cycle, though it gained 4% from the second presidential debate between

Obama and Sen. John McCain in 2008.

Twelve networks carried the debate: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC,

Telemundo, Univision, PBS, CNN, Fox News Channel, MSNBC, Current TV and CNBC.

On broadcast, NBC led with 13.8 million

total viewers, ABC had 12.5 million, CBS drew 8.9 million and Fox averaged 4.6

million. Among the cable news networks, Fox News was the most-watched (11.1

million viewers), followed by CNN (5.8 million) and MSNBC (4.9 million).