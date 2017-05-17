605 Signs On as Programmatic Summit Sponsor

Measurement company 605 has joined the 2017 Programmatic Summit as a Gold sponsor, NewBay Mediahas announced.



The Programmatic Summit, a 1-day conference that will grant participants the opportunity to preview innovative solutions aimed at narrowing the focus on connecting Programmatic technologies, takes place June 13 at the Stewart Hotel in NYC as part of B&C parent NewBay Media’s VIDWeek.



This event features keynotes from One2One Media’s Mike Bologna, Dish Media Sales’ Adam Lowy and Cross Media Works’ Nick Troiano while highlighting models, case studies and programmatic strategies in television and videos across multiple distribution touchpoints.



605 provides solutions using data-driven, census-based audience measurement, creating comprehensive data and actionable insights for programmers, brands and advertisers.



For more on the event, including information on tickets, go to http://www.theprogrammaticsummit.com/.



To learn more about the limited sponsorship opportunities that are still available, contact Louis Hillelson.