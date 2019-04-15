605 Taps Former Fox Exec Levine as CRO

Data analytics company 605 bolstered its senior management team, naming former Fox Networks Group ad sales executive Noah Levine as chief revenue officer.

605 also hired Caroline Horner, previously with Comscore, as senior VP of product management.

Before Fox was sold to the Walt Disney Co., Levine was in charge of its audience-based selling and programmatic advertising business. He was also very involved in the formation of Open AP. Before Fox, he was with Adobe, Google and DoubleClick.

“Noah is a seasoned executive with a wealth of diverse experience across the television industry,” said Kristin Dolan, Founder and CEO of 605. “His deep knowledge of data and analytics, combined with his proven track record of putting insights into action for some of the industry’s most recognizable names, make him a highly valuable addition to our executive team. Noah is well-placed to hit the ground running at 605, and we look forward to working alongside him as we grow our business.”

At Comscore, Horner led TV and cross-platform product innovation. She joined Comscore when it acquired Retrak. Previously she was with GroupM and Dish Network.