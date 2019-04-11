605 Makes Deal to Gauge Impact of TV Context

Data analytics company 605 said it formed a strategic relationship with Research Measurement Technologies that will help it measure the contextual impact of TV advertising.

The audience engagement and targeting capabilities from RMT will also help 605 optimize audience targeting and improve advertising return on investment, the companies said.

605 will combine the data it gets from 20 million households with RMT’s context-based psychographic data to provide clients with insights on creative, ad placement, ad sequencing and frequency.

605’s Gaurav Shirole, VP of product & client analytics, and RMT’s Bill Harvey, chair and chief research officer, will head up the team providing DriverTag solutions and ongoing support to 605 clients.

“We had the opportunity to work with RMT in applying DriverTag ad resonance scores to measure the impact that context has on both brand and sales lift,” said Ben Tatta, co-founder and president of 605. “Brand resonance scores vary by program, and it was fascinating to see which programs resonated most and performed best with target audiences. Without question, context plays an important role in driving business results. We look forward to continuing our work with RMT to put these insights into action for our clients.”

The two companies recently teamed up on a study for a consumer packaged goods marketer that found, among other things, that ad placement with the best contextual fit performed best and that purchase intent showed a 37% lift when a program/ad “Resonance score” was above 15%. The shows scoring the highest resonance were CBS’s Big Bang Theory and Man with a Plan.

“RMT is grateful for the opportunity to work closely with 605,” said RMT CEO Bill McKenna. “Based on my years of hands-on experience with the design and operation of audited U.S. and global television measurement systems, including cross platform, 605 is unmatched in its ability to provide accurate and reliable ad campaign brand effectiveness measurements at scale. For the very first time, advertisers with low- and high-incidence brands – as well as media companies seeking timely tune-in campaign viewership effects – can employ a reliable and cost-effective measurement service for TV campaign effectiveness.”