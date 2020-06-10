605 Launches Attribution Application for TV Ads

TV measurement and analytics company 605 said it launched a new attribution app that measures the effectiveness of advertising campaigns.

AMC Networks and Discovery have already signed up to use the product.

605 Imp4ct is a self-service, web-based application based on viewing data from 21 million households that provides full-funnel information on campaign performance.

“The ability to comprehend the impact of linear campaigns in a world where consumers are moving across devices with increased fluidity is more important than ever,” said Noah Levine, chief revenue officer at 605. “605 Imp4ct empowers users with timely audience attribution information, allowing programmers, advertisers and agencies to determine how and where to spend their next television dollar in a way that optimizes their return on investment.”

605, backed by the Dolan family, said TV attribution tools remain challenged by small sample sizes and preferred ad exposure data. The company’s new product gives programmers, advertisers and agencies a data-based understanding of which networks audiences and creative drive the best results.

“As consumer media consumption habits continue to shift widely across different devices and platforms, there is a more urgent need for common metrics to help guide marketing and promotional decision-making. AMC Networks is excited to partner with 605 Imp4ct to bring our marketing partners the opportunity to drive effectiveness and results around their campaigns and create the outcomes they are looking for,” said Kim Kelleher, president of commercial revenue and partnerships, AMC Networks.

“Over the past few years, Discovery has been at the forefront of developing attribution capabilities for data-driven television, building an extensive library of attribution case studies across all major category verticals and multiple conversion metrics,” said Keith Kazerman, executive VP, sales, advanced advertising and research, at Discovery. “In continuing to extend our capabilities, we look forward to using Imp4ct to expand our ability to deliver full funnel outcomes to our advertisers. With tangible insights provided through the platform, advertisers will be empowered to improve performance over time.”