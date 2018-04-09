605 and Hive Team Up To Analyze Brand Exposure

Tech-based analytics companies 605 and Hive have created a joint offering designed to help media better measure brand exposure, audience engagement and conversion of video ad campaigns.

605 provides audience and attribution analytics based on census-level TV viewership data.

The Hive Media platform using artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify and capture TV content metadata to recognize brands and products in real time.

The companies say the combination will provide insights about brand exposure and engagement within linear TV content for programmers and marketers.

“Hive Media’s ability to capture both paid and earned brand exposure on more than 200 linear channels is truly unique,” said Ben Tatta, co-founder and president of 605. “This partnership is an important step forward in our effort to fill the measurement void in television and to provide clients with deeper, more valuable insights into the impact of TV.”

For example, Hive Media can recognize a brand’s storefront signage in a scene in an episode of Showtime’s Billions, or a logo on a golfer’s hat during coverage of the Masters. Hive Media can recognize the brand impression and 605 helps assign a value to that impression.

“We are excited to finally start understanding the wealth of TV data we have at our disposal,” said Kevin Guo, co-founder and CEO of Hive. “Having 605 as our partner will be invaluable in this process. When we combine our tagged content with 605’s viewership data, we can extract incredibly powerful insights to help broadcasters and brands optimize their on-screen strategies.”

605 was created by Dolan Family Ventures. Hive was founded by two Stanford graduate students and has raised more than $30 million from investors including General Catalyst and 8VC.