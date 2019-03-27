605 Expands TV Data Through Deal with Inscape

Data analytics company 605 said it made a deal to get viewing information from Inscape, a subsidiary of Vizio and now can measure audiences behavior based on data from 20 million households across all 201 designated market areas.

Inscape uses automatic content recognition technology to measure viewing on about 10.5 million smart TVs.

“From a historical standpoint, sample sizes within the industry have been small and consumer behavior is constantly changing, creating a void in measurement that is large and growing,” said Colleen Moraghan, senior VP, data solutions at 605. “By expanding our viewing data with Inscape, 605 now has a combined set-top-box and ACR-based viewing dataset that few can rival.”

605, started by Dolan Family Ventures, also gets viewing data from Charter Communications cable subscribers.

“The Inscape smart TV viewing dataset provides a massive volume of granular data that can be matched against other data sources and used for TV measurement, attribution, and reporting,” said Greg Hampton, VP business development for Inscape. “It is important to have a relatively even distribution of these connected smart TVs across the nation’s demographic and geographic make-up, and our partnership with 605 allows them to be more effective and accurate with their analytics and measurement products and services.”