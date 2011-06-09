'60 Minutes' Reached Almost 121 Million Viewers This Season
CBS' newsmagazine 60
Minutes had a cumulative 2010-11 season reach of 120,901,000 viewers, more
than any other primetime non-sports program, according to Nielsen data.
Half of 60 Minute's
telecasts this season broke the Nielsen weekly top 10 list and the broadcast
ended the 2010-11 season ranked 15 out of 179 primetime programs.
60 Minutes also
grew its audience by 1% over last year, drawing an average of 13.361 million viewers
in 2010-11, up from 13.282 million last season.
Jeff Fager, the executive producer of 60 Minutes, was installed as chairman of CBS News in February, part
of CBS Corp. CEO Les Moonves' desire to remake the division in 60 Minutes' image. 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley took over as anchor of the CBS Evening News on June 6, replacing
Katie Couric.
